Kolkata: KKR fan tries to hide ball during IPL match, watch what happens next

Kolkata: A young cricket fan recently faced the music for trying to hide the ball during an IPL match in Kolkata. Police not only retrieved the ball from him, but also pushed him towards the exit gate. The video of the incident has gone viral.

In a rare incident, a young man tried to hide the match ball during the IPL 2024 match that was going on between Kolkata knight Riders’ (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 11 in Eden Garden, Kolkata. A six landed in the stands when he put the ball inside his pant pocket. However, soon police rushed near him and retrieved the ball from him. Police not only collected the ball and threw it back to the ground but also were seen pushing the boy towards the exit.

The incident was caged by someone and later it went viral after being uploaded to social media. User Professor Sahab with verified X account @ProfesorSahab posted the video to his X handle today afternoon and within this couple of hours the post has so far garnered more than 183k views. He captioned the video as, “Ball pent me,” and posted along with a LOL emoji.

Users also took to X (formerly Twitter) and commented. Many people stood by the side of the teenager who had to face the music by the Police for his act of trying to hide the ball.

A user commented, “z+ security for a Ball.” Another commented, “Breaking news. KKR fans ne ball pent me ghusaya.”

A third commented, “accha hua de di warna teen ball nakalleta.”

Different users came up with their respective views about the incident on X. If you (readers) want to put your views so that many others would read, please write it in the comment box.

Watch the video here:

Ball pent me 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2gG8EtBizf — Professor Sahab (@ProfesorSahab) May 13, 2024

