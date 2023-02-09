Video of cat chained to a bench goes viral, netizens furious

The Internet is a storehouse of entertaining content that often catches the attention of online users. Especially videos of animals as they have been observed doing a variety of amusing behaviors. However, depending on the circumstances, they can occasionally be threatening. It is extremely uncommon for animals to leave us speechless. In light of it, a similar video of a cat chained to a bench has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a cat wandering away with a large wooden bench that is tied around its neck. More than amazement it is a matter of concern. In the now-viral video, it appears that the cat’s owner or another immature person did it on purpose. Netizens are very frustrated and many stated, “this is not how an animal should be treated.”

The clip was shared by a Twitter page named ‘best videos’ with a caption that reads,” Had enough, let’s go home.”

Watch the video here:

Had enough, let’s go home 😼 pic.twitter.com/DH4wD3DDms — Best Videos 🎥🔞 (@_BestVideos) February 4, 2023

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly disappointed by the video, netizens flooded the comment sections with their reactions.

One user wrote,” Not interesting. Should help the cat instead of record.” Another commented,” It’s animal cruelty.” A third comment read,” Cat speak not today let’s find a new one.” A fourth wrote,” Great! Hope the owner comes to help asap!”