Baby monkey clings to cat’s tummy, video wins hearts online

The internet is a storehouse of entertaining content. Every now and then, we come across videos and photos that leave us amazed. One such entertaining video we have for you. Wondering what those are? Read to know.

Relationships are exceptional in their sustainability and uniqueness. They can happen between people who are related by blood as well as between humans, animals, or even between different species of animals. In this world of animals, we have witnessed many remarkable and unbelievable connections, such as the friendship between a dog and a cat or the adoption of puppies by a cat. One viral video displays the same kind of bonding where a baby monkey clings on to a cat assuming it’s her mother.

The now viral video showcases a cat strolling down a street while a monkey hanging to the cat’s tummy presuming it’s her mom. This sincere bond and friendship are winning a lot of hearts online, while others find it hard to believe such a connection ever exists.

The clip was shared by a Twitter user named Buitengebieden with the caption,” The cat and a little monkey.”

Take a moment to look at this adorable video:

Cat and a little monkey.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/qBCw9aPCtY — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 31, 2023

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” I’m glad the cat is protecting him. I can’t help but think that the poor kid has lost his real mother.” Another commented,” Oh, so precious!” Another user said, “This is true love.” A third comment reads,” Aw so precious!” A fourth wrote,” The best example we humans have is from nature. Cute.”

