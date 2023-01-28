Video of bride chocolate hairstyle and jewellery goes viral, internet amazed

Weddings in India are magnificent occasions filled with ceremony and customs. Everyone aspires to look their best on their special day. Many people ideate about their wedding attire and makeup appearances months before their big day and many brides go up to any extent to make their weddings stand out. In light of it, a video of a bride having the same intention has gone viral in the social media.

In the viral video it opens up with a bride showing off her distinctive hairstyle. Her braid is embellished with chocolates like KitKat, 5Star, Ferrero Rocher, and Milky Bar. She also accented her yellow clothing by wearing Mango Bite Toffees as earrings, maang-tikka, and necklace.

The clip was shared as a post on Instagram by a user named chitrasmakeupartist.

Take a moment to look at this video here:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. Impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,”Be safe from children, otherwise you look nice.” Another commented,” Guys, it’s someone’s creativity and talent so we should appreciate it not to criticize.” A third comment read, ” Nowadays hairdo become so funny.” A fourth wrote,” Good idea, after that we can eat or share with all.”