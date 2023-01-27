Watch: Man comforts nervous passenger in flight; internet amazed

Do you enjoy travelling by plane or does the thought of boarding one makes you nervous? While some of us enjoy taking a long-distance flight, the prospect is unwelcoming to many. They get anxious, and some even develop a fear of flying. But flight attendants can make our travel considerably more comfortable and simple. In light of it, a picture of a flight attendant holding a nervous passenger’s hands and comforting her has gone viral on social media.

The still showcases a flight attendant named Floyd Dean-Shannon soothing a customer while sitting on the floor and holding her hand. He clung to her the entire journey as the passenger was anxious. This incident took place during a flight to JFK.

The image was shared on Facebook by a user named Molly Simonson Lee. The caption in the post read,” Check out this gem of a flight attendant that was on our flight from CLT to JFK. This woman was so nervous about flying, so he explained every sound and bump and even sat here holding her hand when it still got to be too much for her. @delta , Floyd Dean-Shannon deserves a raise!”

Take a look:

The picture was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. Impressed by the sweet gesture of the man, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “I just saw this article on my newsfeed so I immediately searched your name on Facebook molly! This was Absolutely Amazing.” Another commented, ”A good human being.” A third comment read, ”Saw this on my newsfeed. What a nice young man! His mama or granny raised him right!” A fourth person wrote, ”This is so beautiful!”