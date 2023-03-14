Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

US cops dance to ‘Naatu Naatu,’ desi netizens are elated: Watch

Amid the Oscar wins for 'Naatu Naatu,' a video of some US cops dancing to the hit song has gone viral on social media

Tollywood director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ has been winning hearts all over the world. Its song ‘Naatu Naatu’ also managed to grab a big win at the Oscars on Sunday for the best original song category. After a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award, this is the third major international honour for the hit song. Amid this, several videos of people from around the globe grooving to the beats of the trending son has surfaced online. In plethora of these clips, a video of some US cops dancing to ‘Naatu Naatu’ has gone viral on social media.

Written by Chandrabose and composed by MM Keeravaani, the electrifying song has everyone dancing and a clip shared on Twitter by Nenavat Jagan is the proof of that. It shows a few cops, donned in uniform, shaking their leg to the song. It appears that the video was taken on the day of Holi since people are seen drenched in colours.

Further in the clip, a man can be seen putting his hands on the cops’ shoulders and demonstrating the hook step as the music plays in the background. According to Nenavat, the video was taken in Texas.

On being shared, the post has garnered more than 244k views and tons of comments. One person wrote, “Wow ok even the COPS now” and another commented, “not me doing a montage to make it look organic.”

Also Read: Speechless ‘Naatu Naatu’ singers have their fanboy moment with Rihanna

