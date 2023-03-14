Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Speechless ‘Naatu Naatu’ singers have their fanboy moment with Rihanna

Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, singers of the Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu', were on cloud nine after meeting Rihanna at Oscars.

Entertainment
By IANS 0
Fanboy moment with rihanna
Image Credit: IANS

Hyderabad: Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, singers of the Oscar-winning ‘Naatu Naatu’, were on cloud nine after meeting Rihanna on the sidelines of the 95th Academy Awards.

Kaala Bhairava shared a picture taken with the nine-time Grammy Award winner. Rahul Sipligunj and choreographer Prem Rakshith are also seen posing with the superstar singer.

“I was short of words when this happened. An artiste I always looked up to and admired deeply! My inspiration, the queen Rihanna,” he tweeted.

“Wanted to tell her how much I love ‘Stay’ and that I must’ve listened to it a million times. This memory is going to ‘stay’ in my heart forever,” he wrote.

Take a look
Entertainment

Halle Bailey sings her heart out in ‘The Little…

IANS 0
Entertainment

Oscars 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Best…

KalingaTV Bureau 0

Kaala Bhairava further wrote that the ‘Naatu Naatu’ team were literally spellbound when Rihanna performed last night.

The Barbadian singer performed her Oscar-nominated song ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ at the awards gala.

Rihanna, who is expecting her second child, showed off her baby bump through a black sheer cut-out gown.

Meanwhile, Rahul Sipligunj also shared a picture taken separately with Rihanna.

“Wow! Met the most amazing lady with a very beautiful heart. Still in shock of seeing your humility, Rihanna, and how down to earth you are! Thank you so much for calling and appreciating our performance and Oscar win. It’s an emotional moment for me!” Rahul tweeted with the hashtag #mydreamcometrue.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rahul Sipligunj (@sipligunjrahul)

IANS 18265 news
You might also like
Entertainment

Oscars 2023: Introduced by Deepika Padukone, ‘Naatu Naatu’ rocks Oscars night

Entertainment

Oscar 2023: India’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ brings home Best…

Entertainment

Kartik on his maiden visit to NYC: Gwalior boy at Times Square

Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehlata Dixit passes away

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7