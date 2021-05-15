In a shocking incident, a 76-year-old covid-19 positive woman who was thought to be dead came back to life moments just minutes before her family members were prepared to going to take her body for her last rites, at Mudhale village in Baramati of Maharashtra.

The elderly woman was identified as Shakuntala Gaikwad. She was in home isolation as she was tested Covid-19 positive a few days ago. However, her health deteriorated as she was of old age so her family members decided to admitted her in a hospital in Baramati for treatment.

But unfortunately, they could not secure a bed for her after hours and as they were waiting in the car she fell unconscious and stopped responding.

seeing this, the family thought that the woman had passed away and took her back home.

They also informed their relatives about the elderly woman’s death and started the preparation for the last rites of the woman.

When all were mourning the loss of the dear one, the woman who was placed on the bier for her final journey started crying suddenly and to the astonishment of everyone opened her eyes.

Her family members were greatly shocked and rushed her to Silver Jubilee Hospital in Baramati. The incident has gone viral as it seems like the dead comes to live.

Meanwhile, the elderly is said to be under treatment in the Silver Jubilee Hospital.