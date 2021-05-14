A few days back, a video of a COVID-19 girl listening to superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Love You Zindagi’ song from the movie ‘Dear Zindagi’ had gone viral on social media. The patient was listening to the song to lift up her spirit.

Many social media users had extended support and prayers for her quick recovery. Unfortunately, the patient lost her battle to the virus today. Dr Monika Langeh who had shared the ‘Love You Zindagi’ video confirmed the patient’s death through a tweet.

The Covid patient, who featured in the Love You Zindagi viral video, has died, Dr Monika Langeh said in a post on Twitter on May 13. Unfortunately, she couldn’t make it.

“I am very sorry..we lost the brave soul..Om Shanti. Please pray for the family and the kid to bear this loss,” Dr Langeh tweeted on Thursday.

I am very sorry..we lost the brave soul..

ॐ शांति .. please pray for the family and the kid to bear this loss🙏😭 https://t.co/dTYAuGFVxk — Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) May 13, 2021

All social media users who had prayed for her and made her video viral are devastated and mourned the loss of the young covid patient.

Before sharing the news of her death, Dr Langeh had shared a medical update about the young patient. Her tweet read, “She got the ICU bed but the condition is not stable. Please pray for the brave girl. Sometimes I feel so helpless. It’s all in the hands of almighty. What we plan, what we think, is not in our hands. A little kid is waiting for her at home. Please pray.”

Earlier, Dr Langeh on May 8 had posted a video of the young Covid patient on Twitter. In the tweet she mentioned that the young girl had asked if she could play some music to raise her spirit. On request, the doctor had played ‘Love You Zindagi’ track from SRK’s starrer ‘Dear Zindagi’ for her.

She is just 30yrs old & She didn’t get icu bed we managing her in the Covid emergency since last 10days.She is on NIVsupport,received remedesvir,plasmatherapy etc.She is a strong girl with strong will power asked me to play some music & I allowed her.

Lesson:”Never lose the Hope” pic.twitter.com/A3rMU7BjnG — Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) May 8, 2021

It is worth mentioning that India is the fourth to cross 2, 00,000 deaths due to Covid-19 infection, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.