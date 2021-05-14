COVID-19 victim listening to SRK’s Love You Zindagi song dies

By WCE 9
love you zindagi covid patient
Pic Credit:twitter/dr.monika langeh

A few days back, a video of a COVID-19 girl listening to superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Love You Zindagi’ song from the movie ‘Dear Zindagi’ had gone viral on social media. The patient was listening to the song to lift up her spirit.

Many social media users had extended support and prayers for her quick recovery. Unfortunately, the patient lost her battle to the virus today. Dr Monika Langeh who had shared the ‘Love You Zindagi’ video confirmed the patient’s death through a tweet.

The Covid patient, who featured in the Love You Zindagi viral video, has died, Dr Monika Langeh said in a post on Twitter on May 13. Unfortunately, she couldn’t make it.

“I am very sorry..we lost the brave soul..Om Shanti. Please pray for the family and the kid to bear this loss,” Dr Langeh tweeted on Thursday.

All social media users who had prayed for her and made her video viral are devastated and mourned the loss of the young covid patient.

Before sharing the news of her death, Dr Langeh had shared a medical update about the young patient. Her tweet read, “She got the ICU bed but the condition is not stable. Please pray for the brave girl. Sometimes I feel so helpless. It’s all in the hands of almighty. What we plan, what we think, is not in our hands. A little kid is waiting for her at home. Please pray.”

Earlier, Dr Langeh on May 8 had posted a video of the young Covid patient on Twitter. In the tweet she mentioned that the young girl had asked if she could play some music to raise her spirit. On request, the doctor had played ‘Love You Zindagi’ track from SRK’s starrer ‘Dear Zindagi’ for her.

It is worth mentioning that India is the fourth to cross 2, 00,000 deaths due to Covid-19 infection, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

You might also like
Offbeat

Mumbai man receives Redmi Note 10 instead of mouthwash from Amazon

Offbeat

Man Sings ‘Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi’ To Dying Mother On Video…

Offbeat

Nurse From MP Battles Covid-19 With One Lung, Recovers In 14 Days

Offbeat

Watch: Man Makes Pizza On Pacaya Volcano In Guatemala

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.