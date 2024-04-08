Tiger hunting buffalo video goes viral, netizens have mixed opinions, watch

Tiger hunting buffalo video has gone viral while netizens have come up with mixed opinions about the post. In a recent video it was seen that a tiger chases a buffalo and finally nabs it. The video has gone viral after being uploaded to social media.

As we can see in the video a tiger is chasing a buffalo on a road made in the forest. The people who are recording the video have a clear view of the happening though the tiger is moving towards the opposite direction. Like many people have mentioned in the comment, since it was a road, so the buffalo was not in a position to hear the approaching footsteps of the tiger and thus it was moving slowly. However, the clever tiger runs slowly to reach near the prey and suddenly attacks it. Now, the buffalo is trying to save itself. However, it is not known whether the buffalo was hunted or not.

User gautamsareen26 uploaded the video to Instagram in March and so far it has already grabbed 859,395 likes. The caption of the video reads, “Tiger on a hunt…Uploading the original video with first-hand experience of how the whole situation unfolded.” The video has earned a number of interesting comments.

A user commented, “Humans killed that animal. Humans built that road, that makes no sound. In the forest, dried leaves make sound when stepped on and alert the prey. Humans helped the big cat kill that animal.”

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

“If there was no road (built by human) maybe the animal hear footsteps and had a chance to survive,” another user commented.

“Relax guys it’s nature,” wrote the third user.

“Video bnare ma******doo …yh nhi ki tiger ko bhagane ki koshis krte,” (the video makers should have tried to drive the tiger away), another user commented.

“Don’t post this bl***y waste videos u can get more views when u can save that animal,” commented yet another user.