Boji, the Istanbul dog that travels 30 km daily taking metro, bus and ferry

Istanbul is well-known for its rich history and vibrant culture. The city is also home to an extraordinary dog who has gained attention of the internet. The dog, named as Boji, travels 30 kilometres daily taking city’s ferries, buses and metro.

Boji’s story came to fore after the municipal officials noticed a street dog frequently traveling through Istanbul’s ferries, bus and metro. Attracted by his behaviour, the municipal officials started tracking him and discovered that Boji travels up to 30 kilometers a day.

A Getty Images photographer who followed Boji, informed that the dog simply loves to ride on transportation. Whenever Boji sees a bus, van or any other form of transportation, he wants to get on it. Boji’s love for travelling made him a beloved figure, with many residents and visitors sharing their meeting with Boji and selfies with him on social media.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

After the dog went viral over the internet, the municipal workers observed Boji’s behaviour and conducted a behavioural study on his interactions with humans and tried to ensure that his extensive travels do not create any issue for the locals.

They further found out that Boji knows where to go and seems to have a purpose in his travels but what the purpose might be is yet to be ascertained.

Reportedly, in 2022, Boji was adopted by a businessman named Omer Koc adopted him. Since then Biju has found a home where he can roam around and run freely. In March 2024, he was spotted in London with his owner. Boji’s love for travelling through public transport has garnered a lot of attention and love from public.