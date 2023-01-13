This ride of an amusement park sure to astonish you: Watch

Amusement parks are places to enjoy and have fun. Sometimes it is filled with adventure to thrill the people who take opportunity of it. Yet, sometime the degree of adventure even seems more.

Giant Ferris wheel, Drop Tower and Giant Frisbee are some of the popular amusement rides that attract adventure lovers. However, recently a video has gone viral which is expected to give you a goose bump by dint of its dangerous twists.

The video is said to be from London’s Chessington World of Adventures Resort. This is a top spin ride named Rameses Revenge.

The clip shows a group of people sitting in a line-up on the top spin ride. Later the ride starts rotating and making giant swirls and it takes a few scary plunges at a big heights. Adding to that the mini water foundations shoot up water.

The video was posted by Lance the video has so far earned more than 21k retweets, 21 million views and 185k likes. It also earned a large number of comments.

A user wrote, “I went on this ride in Dubai IMG world and a girl lost her wig while on it.”

“My lunch would leave my body” another user wrote.

Yet another twitter user wrote, “Just watching this nearly made me lose my breakfast.”

Watch the video here: