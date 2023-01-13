Watch: Giant king cobra living inside a parked car rescued by forest officials

Animals, especially reptiles, have quite the name for notoriously sneaking into vehicles and making themselves comfortable in there. Many a times there have been cases where car owners drive freely, completely unaware of the creatures lurking beside. In a similar incident, a giant king cobra was spotted in a parked car in Kerela.

The incident has been reported to be from Kerela’s Palakkad district. A king cobra was found in a parked car. The car had been parked since two days and had not been used. The owner of the car, Mr. Kunjumon, had his car parked near his house. Upon witnessing some strange noises coming from inside the car, he decided to do a quick inspection. He spotted a large snake inside the car and immediately informed the forest officials.

The forest officials arrived and after much attempts, they were able to rescue the snake. The king cobra is said to be ten years old and weighs around 30 kg. King cobras are venomous and it was indeed luck that non of the people of the society were harmed by it. The snake was safely returned to the wild. King cobras are biologically cold blooded animals. They are known to sneak into places like car engines, to seek warmth. A video of the snake rescue has been shared on YouTube by Mathrubhumi News. Take a look: