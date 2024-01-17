Teacher checks students’ copy in hospital bed, dies the next day

In an emotional incident a teacher did not forget to do his duty as a teacher even though he was on the hospital bed. He checked the copies of his students and passed away the following day. The photo of the teacher working on a laptop while lying on a hospital bed went viral.

We can see in the video that the teacher is working on his laptop while he has been admitted to the hospital. All medical gears can be seen in the photo. As per the information, he passed away the next day. His daughter reportedly shared the photo to social media and acknowledged the immense effort teachers put in, often going unrecognized.

User ‘Not Common Facts’ shared the photo to Facebook and wrote in the caption, “Sandra Venegas captured this poignant image of her father before his final moments in the hospital. Despite knowing he was heading to the emergency room, he made sure to pack his laptop and charger to fulfill his responsibilities as a dedicated teacher. Tragically, he passed away the following day.”

Posted merely five days ago, the post has already got more than 74k likes other than a number of comments.

A user commented, “This breaks my heart. Poor guy may his soul rest in peace.”

“Man… some of these teachers really don’t get paid enough or enough credit anymore,” another user wrote.

“That school replaced him the next day,” another user commented.

Yet another user wrote, “I hope he got to leave them a good message and memories.”

“Teachers deserve our respect and admiration. We all had that one teacher that never gave up on us. I pray this man finds peace,” another user commented.