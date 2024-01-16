Man seen working on a Laptop in cinema hall, watch

A man was seen working on a Laptop in a Cinema Hall in a recent video. The short video clip has gone viral. It is said to be a clip from a cinema hall in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru has turned the IT capital of the country. And sometimes here bizarre scenes are witnessed. This video can be said one of those which has been termed as ‘Peak Bengaluru moments’.

A user named KP shared the post on X (formerly Twitter) platform and captioned, “Visual of an early morning show in… That’s definitely Bengaluru.”

We can see in the video that a man is sitting inside the movie hall and his laptop is switched on. The person who is recording the clip initially takes a wide angle of the theatre focussing towards the laptop man and then he moves along the aisle of in between the seats of the theatre and covers the scene of the man working on his laptop.

As per the information the scene was taken during a movie show of 4am, early in the morning.

And netizens came up with interesting comments about the unusual behaviour of the man on laptop in that public place.

“Are Laptops allowed inside Cinema halls?” asked a user in the comment box and KP answered, “Haven’t seen ‘Single screen’ restricting carrying a laptop. Looking after audience belongings & separate counters involves cost. Single screens are already bleeding with low footfalls.”

“There are lots of parks and gardens in Bengaluru.. could have gone to any of those and worked with peace of mind, instead of doing show off inside a theatre meant for mass entertainment,” another user wrote in the comment box.

“Heights of show off..” another user wrote.

“Please send this to Mr. Narayana Murthy sir if he is associated with Infosys, or else, IS will consider hiring him,” yet another user wrote.

“He’s cheating and misusing Work from home opportunity,” yet another user commented.

Watch the video here: