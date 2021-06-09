Securing a position in State Public Commission Exams is a dream come true for many aspirants in the country. However, the labour which is undergone behind a successful story in not always known to people.

Om Prakash Gupta, an engineer by qualification and a son of grocery shop owner in Bihar’s Patna has bagged the 1st rank in Bihar Public Service Commission. Even though Om Prakash had faced financial hindrances from time to time in his life, he did not let himself down.

After his 12th, Om joined IIT Roorkee and completed his graduation in engineering (B.Tech). Post his B.Tech, he started working in the teaching sector for 5 years. However, due to his desire to qualify BPSC, he left his teaching job in 2017 and prepared for a year for the exam scheduled in 2018. At the mean time he also helped his father in business. His labour bore fruits as he became the topper of 64th BPSC.

The results for the 2018 BPSC were announced on June 6, 2021. When asked about his future objectives Om Prakash said his aim was to break the vicious circle of unemployment in Bihar.

“I didn’t even imagine securing the first rank. I am really thrilled. My aim is to deliver efficient, effective, & quality service to people,” Om Prakash said.

This success story of Om Prakash comes at a time when thousands of middle class youngsters are struggling for a job in our country. Om has proved that, if you possess a strong desire to achieve your goals, no power can stop you.