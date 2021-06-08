We are all aware that the Indian marriages which are famous for the extravaganza and flashy celebrations are now held with a very low-key affair as much as possible in view of the COVID-19 situation across the country.

The government of India also has put restrictions on the maximum number of attendees for the marriage ceremonies.

A video from a marriage event is now going viral on different social medial platforms. It has been shared on Instagram by a user with the handle official_niranjanm87.

In the viral video, it can be seen that a bride is posing for the camera and gets clicked in various expressions while the superhit song ‘Haye Rama Yeh Kya Hua’ from the Rangeela is being played.

Everyone is so amused and surprised by the cute expressions of the bride that hundreds of social media users and liking and sharing it.

Watch the video here: