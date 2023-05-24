Son makes mom smoke weed, video goes viral

A man treated his mother to some weed on her 45th birthday in Thailand and recorded her reaction. Rishab Nanda posted a video of what his mom did after she consumed weed while vacationing in Thailand on her birthday. Although he did not mention which form of cannabis his mom consumed, her reaction after having it left the internet in splits.

In the viral clip, the mother and son can be seen roaming through the streets of Thailand after consuming hash. His son laughed to his fullest as he recorded his mom’s uproarious self on weed. She instantly became a chatterbox and started talking about how amazing she is and commenting on everything happening around them.

“I’m the best. Mujhe lagta hai mujhse badhia koi hai hi nagi duniya mein. Mujhe aise lagta hai main rani hoon. Emotions samajh. I am a queen. Giraffe khada hai mere liye dekh. Lightey sare mere liye lagaye hain inhone. Phool biche hue hai dekh. Dekh rahe ho mera swagat? Door door tak mere pati nazar nahi aarhe haia koi hai hi nagi duniya mein. Mujhe aise lagta hai main rani hoon. Emotions samajh. I am a queen. Giraffe khada hai mere liye dekh. Lightey sare mere liye lagaye hain inhone. Phool biche hue hai dekh. Dekh rahe ho mera swagat? Door door tak mere pati nazar nahi aarhe hai. Chal koi nahi aage koi aur pati dhoondte hai,” Nanda’s mom said.

Throughout his mom’s hilarious high, all her son does is walk with her as he holds her hand and laughs with her.

The viral video was uploaded by his son Rishab Nanda in Instagram, with the caption, “I made my mum try some of the green leaves that are legal in Thailand for her 45th Birthday. This is the sweet result of it haha. I love this woman to death🥺❤️”

The viral video has been viewed more than 3 lakh times and left netizens laughing hard.

One user laughed and commented, “Aunty is in La La Land now,” while another became her fan, “She’s so cute, I wanna met her.”

A third user aaded, “Kaun?? Patiiiiiiiieeeee. Yet another added, “Aage koi aur pati dhoondte hai has me.”