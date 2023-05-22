Viral video: Bride’s magical performance on ‘Raatan Lambiyan,’ leaves groom in awe

Marriage is one of the most important days in one’s life. Therefore, everyone tries to make it as memorable as possible. Indian weddings are a three-day extravaganza where many rituals take place. One such custom is the engagement ceremony. To make it more grand bride and groom often do something that becomes a topic of discussion on social media. In light of it, a bride-to-be performed a romantic dance for her fiance on the ‘Raatan Lambiyan’ song.

The now-viral was shared on YouTube by Shivani Patel, the bride herself. The clip showed her dancing with ease and grace on the energetic beats of the music while her soon-to-be groom sits afar and enjoys the dance. The sparkle in his eyes is an undoubted indication that he is mesmerized by her performance.

Watch Video Here:

So far, the clip has garnered more than 9.7 million views and tons of comments. She dons a traditional white lehenga as she dances to the beats of the popular song from the movie Shershaah.

People praised her presentation and filled the comment section with beautiful remarks. One person wrote, “Wow I’m speechless amazing performance you put everything in to it and taken the whole performance to another level. Bless you both.” Another commented, “flawless dance and nice couple.”

A third user said, “Mind blowing…n ur dress is sooo beautiful…. Gorgeous bride” and a fourth comment read, “The dance, the bride, the groom + that floor= awesome.”