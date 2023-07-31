Rare white snake spotted, Watch video

A rare white snake was spotted in Chamba town of Himachal Pradesh. A video of the creature has surfaced online. belonging to the albino species, the snake was spotted crawling in between the bushes of what looked like a field like area.

The rare white snake was reported to be at least five feet long. It was likely due to the heavy rains that the snake spotted in the area. The strange reptile has left the local people curious and afraid at the same time.

The video of the snake was recorded by the residents living in that area. In the video, the snake can be seen gently crawling on the field before finding its way through the branches of a tree. Take a look at the video here:

The ‘Albino’ species of the snake is widely known for its unique appearance. It is due to an issue with pigmentation that they are often spotted as ‘solid colored’ snakes. Apart from white, these snakes can also be spotted in red and yellow as well. This is a genetic abnormality, known as ‘albinism.’ This condition also causes eyesight problems in snakes of this species.

Due to their abnormality, pigmentation and the color that these snakes are termed as ‘rare.’