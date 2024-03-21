Rare ‘Golden deer’ of Ramayana spotted in Odisha forest

Bhubaneswar: The most discussed ‘Golden deer’ described in Ramayana has been recently spotted in the forest of Odisha. IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted a photograph of the ‘golden deer’ on his X platform (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

The PCCF captioned the post, “Here is the real ‘golden deer’ of the Ramayana…” The rare species of ‘Golden deer of Ramayana’ is leucistic (partial pigmented) spotted dear.

“Chitals spotted coat is reddish brown above and white below. But here is one wonder from the forests of Odisha. A highly rare leucistic (partial pigmented) Spotted dear,” he also wrote. The photograph was posted today evening at 7.52 pm and so far it has already grabbed near to thousand views.

It is to be noted that as per the legend in Ramayana, a demon named Marich, the maternal uncle of Ravana, the king of Lanka, took up the avatar of a golden deer. It intentionally played near the cottage in the forest where Lord Ram, Mata Seeta and Laxman were living during their fourteen year hermitage. Very happy to witness the cute golden deer, Seeta asks Ram to bring the deer from where all the trouble begins.