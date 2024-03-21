Man claims he ‘died for 20 minutes’, narrates supernatural experience, watch

A man claimed that he ‘died for 20 minutes’ when he was 28 year old. The man, reportedly identified as Scott Drummond and now aged about 60 years revealed it in an interview. He said that following an accident he had to undergo through a surgery during which at a point of time he ‘died for 20 minutes’ before coming back to life. Drummond also narrated his supernatural experience that he felt during that 20 minutes.

Reportedly, the man was required to undergo a thumb surgery following a skiing accident when he was 28 year old. It was a near-death experience for him for almost 20 minutes after a surgical procedure went wrong.

As per the claim, during the thumb surgery all of a sudden Drummond felt that he had the sensation of something going up his arm. The sensation then crossed into his heart and then he was above his body watching the operation, which means he said that he died.

At that moment he reportedly experienced an out-of-body experience and even saw the efforts of medical professionals to bring him back to life. He even watched the nurse go running out of the room saying, “I killed him.”

He further said that he was sitting above watching the surgery and then he was told, “okay, it’s time to go,”. Then he could not look back as he was asked to do so.

The next experience that Drummond explained was he was at a place where, when he looked to his left, he saw tall-looking trees. They were the most unusual looking trees with a long trunk with leaves up on top, and there were lots of them.

And to the right of that, which would be still to the left of Drummond beautiful wildflowers, which were up about his waist. Now, suddenly, the individual who accompanied him vanished and left him alone.

This was not all the things. During this stint he also encountered a divine presence, possibly a God.

News18 reported, “I reached the cloud, an arm popped out of it and told me, ‘It is not yet your time. You have more things yet to do,'” he recounted.

