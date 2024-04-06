Python drags huge lizard by the face, watch viral video

A python was seen dragging a huge lizard by holding the reptile by it’s face. The video has gone viral.

As we can see in the video the python is dragging the huge lizard by the face. However, since the size of the lizard is big, the snake needs more strength to pull it without hassle. However, somehow it is pulling the lizard.

The video was posted to Instagram by user Latestkruger 3 days ago and so far it has garnered more than 6k views. Besides, the video has also earned a few interesting comments.

Many people wanted to know what happened at the end. Whether the snake was successful. “ok please respond…was that snake successful in eating the lizard? Seems impossible based on size differences,” asked a user. “How did this end???,” asked another user in the comment box. “Did the snake manage to swallow that,” asked another user.

Yet, some people wanted to know how the snake is going to swallow the prey. This speculation was due to the huge size of the prey. “How is he going to swallow that?” asked a user.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Another user mentioned that ‘The lizard isn’t even trying. Yet another user commented, “Bit off more than he can chew” while another wrote, “African Rock Python and a White Throated Monitor,” in the comment box.

Watch the video here: