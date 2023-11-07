Plane with missing windows takes off, reaches 14.500 feet

New Delhi: In a dangerous move, an aeroplane reportedly took off in London while later it was observed that two of its windows were missing. The plane reportedly took off from Stansted Airport in London to Florida. The plane then returned to the Essex airport after a crew member detected the issue in the flight.

The incident took place in October 4 which was came to known later. It had 11 crew members and 9 passengers on board.

Reportedly, the incident took place on the next day of a filming in which strong lights were placed near the craft to create the illusion of sunrise.

After the flight took off, all the passengers reportedly had set in the middle part of the aircraft. Later, following deactivation of the seatbelt sign, a crew member approached the rear of the aircraft and observed the shortcoming. He then informed others and it was decided to return to the airport. Thankfully, the flight landed safely.