Jharsuguda burns at 41.4°C by 11:30am, Bhubaneswar second hottest at 41.2°C

Bhubaneswar: As many as five places in Odisha recorded temperatures of over 40°C by 11:30 am on Saturday said the latest report of the local MeT office.

Most parts of Odisha are facing a heatwave-like situation for almost a month, on Saturday Jharsuguda recorded 41.4°C at 2:30 pm. Bhubaneswar recorded the second highest temperature in Odisha at 41.2°C

People have been advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.

Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 2:30 pm today:

Jharsuguda : 41.4°C

Bhubaneswar : 41.2°C

Keonjhar : 40.6°C

Balasore : 40.1°C

Sambalpur : 40°C

Chandbali : 39.6°C

Hirakud : 39°C

Rourkela : 38.6°C

Gopalpur : 34.4°C

Puri : 34.4°C

Paradip : 33.5°C

Heatwave in Odisha is likely to continue for four more days. Entire Odisha is burning and the heat is unbearable with each passing day. The heat is increasing.

Heatwave conditions will prevail for the next four days. The weather department has estimated that the temperature in the state will increase by 2 degrees in 2 days. The temperature will be 4 to 6 degrees above normal in most parts of the state.

As a result, strong summer breeze will be experienced. The temperature may touch 45 degrees in some places. This situation is likely to remain till May 2.

Reports further say that. a red warning has been issued for some places. The Meteorological Department has appealed to take the heat wave seriously. Till May 9, there shall be no relief from the heat in the state, said weatherman Uma Shankar Das.