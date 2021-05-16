Pet cat takes a plunge from a 5-storey building caught in fire, walks away without a scratch

A pet cat’s daring escape from a 5-storey building under fire has left social media users amazed. Everyone is taken aback after watching the video of the black cat’s daring jump from the burning building in Chicago.

Interestingly, the cat suffered no injuries and ran away without any single scratch. The video of the cat’s daring act has now become the topic of talk on the internet.

According to sources, fire fighters were engaged to extinguish the flames after the building caught fire and filmed the video. Meanwhile, the black cat that was caught inside the building fire appeared from the billowing smoke from a broken window and took the plunge.

“Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away,” Chicago Fire Media said in the caption of their post.

Luckily, it landed on a patch of grass, bounced once and ran away without a single injury as spectators gasped in fear.

The video has garnered over 1 million views, 13,800 likes and 6,000 retweet. Netizens were left baffled and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

