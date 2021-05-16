Cancer-stricken woman writes to her son before her death; internet in tears

By WCE 9
woman battling cancer
Pic Credit:twitter/drnadia chaudhari

There are some stories about cancer that can inspire and can bring positive change. An emotional tweet of a woman telling her son that she is dying from cancer has gone viral and left social media users in tears.

The woman has been identified as Dr Nadia Chaudhri, a neuroscientist and Associate Professor at Concordia University in Canada.

Chaudhri was diagonsed with ovarian cancer in 2020. On May 11, she said that time has come for her to share the heartbreaking news with her son.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Nadia posted that she is dying from cancer. With a picture of herself with her son, she shared a series of tweets explaining her condition to her son.

Dr Nadia Chaudhri’s tweet read, “Today is the day I tell my son that I’m dying from cancer. It’s reached a point where he has to hear it from me. Let all my tears flow now so that I can be brave this afternoon. Let me howl with grief now so that I can comfort him.”

In another tweet, Dr Nadia Chaudhri wrote, “Our hearts broke. We cried a lot. And then the healing began. My son is brave. He is bright. He will be okay. And I will watch him grow from wherever I am. Today was the hardest day of my life. Thank you all for your love.”

The emotional tweet has now gone viral with Twitteratis. Netizens became emotional after reading Dr Chaudhri’s tweet. They took to the comments section to admire her bravery.

You might also like
Offbeat

Video of doctors dancing to Salman Khan’s ‘Seeti Maar’ goes viral; Disha Patani…

Offbeat

Unbelievable! 76-year-old Covid-19 positive woman comes back to life minutes before…

Offbeat

Cute kids choose partners, video goes viral: Watch

Offbeat

Hilarious memes of ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ flood Twitter

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.