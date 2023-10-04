Octopus crushing range rover car goes viral, fact check

A video has gone viral recently in which an Octopus is seen crushing a range rover car. The person who shared the video claimed that it was a real incident that took place in Qatar. However, in fact check it has been found that it was a CGI clip, which means it is a computer generated video.

Posting the video the user explained how he created it. The caption reads, “When you park like a jackass, a giant alien octopus comes and crushes your car.”

Another Churro sim that i’ve been putting on the backburner for a while that combines several solvers and techniques, including nested point deforms, fake rbd vellum tricks and a massive exploitation of vellum constraints. Tet fiber constraints where used to compress tentacles and crush the proxy softbody car that hinges and shakes on 4 static wheels.

Again, i didn’t use a single keyframe in the entire scene and kept everything procedural. I’ve learned a lot about sim checkpoints help avoid resimming the entire timeline just for a small change that needs to happen late in the sim.

Although some parts of the sim were challenging, the most time was spent on the compositing stage. I lost faith in AE for the past few years and did most of the stuff in Nuke, which is major change in my personal pipeline. AE started to remind me of Max with countless bloated plugins upon plugins that make the software crash because of incompatibilites when used together.