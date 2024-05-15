Below Header Govt Ad

Mahinda XUV 3XO bookings open in India; Price starts at Rs 7.49 lakh

Automobile
By Sunita
Mahindra has opened the bookings for the XUV 3XO (XUV300 facelift) in India. The Mahindra a couple of weeks after its launch. The manufacturer says that deliveries will commence in the coming weeks. The newly launched XUV 3XO ranges between Rs 7.49 lakh-15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powertrain, features

The Mahindra XUV 3XO features a 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. It also gets all-LED lighting for headlights and taillights, a first-in-segment panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with a 380W amplifier, Adrenox connected car tech, and more.

The safety features on the XUV 3XO includes segment-first Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, rear disc brakes, ESP, ISOFIX anchors, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, hill-start and descent assist, and blind spot monitor.

The XUV 3XO is offered in three engine options including a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that is claimed to deliver up to 111hp of power. The second powertrain option offered is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder direct-injection turbo-petrol motor that churns out 131hp and the third option is a 117hp 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor. Mahindra offers the SUV with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic and a 6-speed AMT transmission options.

Price, Rivals

The price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO’ begins at Rs 7.49 lakh for the base variant and the top-end feature rich variant costs Rs 15.49 lakh (Ex-showrrom). The SUX 3XO takes on the likes of Tata Nexon. Tata recently added some affordable enry-level variants for the Nexon to compete with the latest Mahindra SUV.

