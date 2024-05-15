RCB still have a great chance of reaching the playoffs!

RCB fans would be cheering as their chances of qualifying for the playoffs got brighter after the Capitals beat the Super Giants by 19 runs on Tuesday. RCB needed a lot of permutations and combinations to go in their favour for them to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoff.

After once languishing at the bottom of the table, the Royal Challengers have helped themselves by winning all their last five matches. RCB had one more chance to rejoice after DC beat LSG by 19 runs on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

RCB currently have 12 points from sis wins in the tournament. Hence, KKR and RR were already out of their reach. The Super Giants could easily have reached 16 points and made it even tougher for Faf du Plessis’ men to advance to the playoffs!

But LSG losing the game meant that they can get a maximum of 14 points. Here’s where RCB’s chance of qualifying for the playoffs got brighter. Even if RCB and LSG finish with 14 points, the former is likely to finish over the Super Giants on virtue of a superior net run rate.

The Challengers have a net run rate of + 0.387 while LSG is -0.787. Then what do you think ? Can RCB reach playoffs ?