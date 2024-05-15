CAA: 1st set of citizenship certificates issued

New Delhi: The first set of citizenship certificates after the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 were issued today. ANI informed about this in an X post (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

As per reports, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed the first set of citizenship certificate to some applicants in New Delhi today.

Home Secretary congratulated the applicants and highlighted salient features of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

It is to be noted that, on March 11, the Centre notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules 2024, thus paving the way for enforcing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians who came to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan before December 31, 2014.