Odisha: Miscreants loot donation box of temple in Puri, probe underway

Puri: Miscreants looted the donation box of a temple in Puri district of Odisha, said reports on Wednesday. The loot has occurred in Maa Uttareswari Temple.

According to reports, the miscreants ransacked the donation box of Maa Uttareswari Temple in Pipili police station under the Kulasekhapatna Panchayat late last night.

When the priest Bandavan Nayak went to worship in the morning, he saw the temple beNand informed the villagers about this. When the villagers came to know about this, they filed a complaint at the police station in Pipili.

It is estimated that the donation box had as much as Rs 30,000 in it, while the Pipili police have started an investigation after receiving the complaint.

Earlier in December, unknown miscreants had looted the donation box money along with gold and silver ornaments from the Madan Mohan temple on the premises of the famous Sakhigopal temple in Puri district.

Taking advantage of the dark winter night, the looters reportedly broke the CCTV camera and the lock of the Madan Mohan temple, which is in the Sakhigopal temple premises, to steal the gold ornaments of the Lord. They have also broken the donation box to loot the money. The estimated worth of the stolen cash, silver, and gold ornaments is not known yet.

As per sources, the temple Sevayats informed the police after finding that the temple had been looted Sunday morning.

On being informed, the Satyabadi police has reached the spot and had launched an investigation to catch the miscreants.