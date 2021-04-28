Netizens Crack Up With Funny Memes After CoWin Crashes On Launch Day

cowin memes

Social media was flooded with hilarious memes and jokes after the server of the government’s vaccination registration website ‘CoWin’ crashed at 4 pm on Wednesday.

As a result, registration for the third phase of Covid vaccination starting May 1 could not take off on time on Wednesday. In the third phase of vaccination drive, everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get incolculated against Covid-19.

Find below some hilarious memes:

 

It is worth mentioning, the government had announced that registration for those between 18-45 years old would begin on http://cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu App at 4 pm on April 28.

