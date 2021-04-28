Social media was flooded with hilarious memes and jokes after the server of the government’s vaccination registration website ‘CoWin’ crashed at 4 pm on Wednesday.
As a result, registration for the third phase of Covid vaccination starting May 1 could not take off on time on Wednesday. In the third phase of vaccination drive, everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get incolculated against Covid-19.
Also Read: Instagram Influencer Paints Mask On Face To Go Shopping In Bali, Video Goes Viral
Find below some hilarious memes:
— memes_therapies✨ (@memes_therapies) April 28, 2021
Govt saying every one above 18 will get vaccine from 1 May
Me to govt* #CoWin pic.twitter.com/Tjb1jUyuPY
— Meme_doctor (@Memedoctor11) April 28, 2021
Me while trying to do #VaccineRegistration on the #CoWin app…#cowinregistration #LongCovid #CowinApp #vaccination #VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/7oXip1YtOZ
— Meme xD (@Meme__xD) April 28, 2021
The memes are in
#cowinregistration #CoWin #CowinApp pic.twitter.com/jUhMbmheOr
— Ankit Chawla (@averagespy) April 28, 2021
The memes are in
#cowinregistration #CoWin #CowinApp pic.twitter.com/jUhMbmheOr
— Ankit Chawla (@averagespy) April 28, 2021
It is worth mentioning, the government had announced that registration for those between 18-45 years old would begin on http://cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu App at 4 pm on April 28.