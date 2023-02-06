Monster wave overturns boat in ocean like a toy, watch viral video

Nature displays its power in a variety of ways and settings. It can occur as severe droughts or destructive floods depending on the situation. Who can forget the immense devastation and casualties brought on by the devastating tsunami of 2004? We can see these events, but there is a lot going on in the huge, deep oceans that is not visible to us. Oceans may be incredibly threatening and hazardous. In light of it, a video of an ocean powerful wave has gone viral in the social media.

The video which is shot from a helicopter depicts a boat in the ocean with a monster wave approaching it. Within seconds, a powerful wave hits the boat, toppling it over and covering it in water. It is then pushed back further. The crew’s fate remains unknown.

The viral video was shared by a Twitter page named @BestVideos.

Watch the video here:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Terrified by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” I think i saw 2 pple there, one on the boat and one in the water. They survived?” Another commented,” If that coastguard was injured the perp should get attempted murder charges.” A third comment reads,” This is why I don’t like going on yachts.” A fourth wrote,” Crew, fasten your seat belt please.”

