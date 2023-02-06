Video of bird mimicking sounds goes viral: Watch

The Internet is always flooded with stuff that will catch the attention of online users. Especially videos of nature are the ultimate source of our existence and are most loved by netizens. It is one of the most engrossing things in the world. In light of it, a video of a lyrebird has gone viral and many people are captivated by it.

The video opens up with a lyrebird standing on a huge stone. The bird can be seen duplicating loud and distinct sounds made by other birds, mammals, and even people. The unique creature was also found imitating the sounds of train whistles, horns, sirens, and chainsaws.

This extraordinary clip was shared by a Twitter page named @fasc1nate with the caption,” A lyrebird is a species of ground-dwelling Australian birds. They are notable for their ability to mimic natural and artificial sounds from their environment and the striking beauty of the male bird’s huge tail.”

Take a moment to look at this amazing video:



The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” Walking in the Blue Mountains I heard it then through the bush I saw its feathers moving like antennas & my initial thought was ‘is this an alien?” Another commented,” Amazing nature.” A third comment read,” Is this bird playing Techno?”