Monkey flying kite in Jaipur: Watch viral video

A recent video has earned a huge number of likes in which we can see that a monkey is flying a kite. Of course, there is no report available in which it has been confirmed that it was a monkey, but in the video clip, which has been taken from a lower angle to cover the happening at the roof of a tall building it can be seen that a living being in the structure of a monkey is flying a kite. The video has gone viral within a short time after being uploaded to Instagram.

Posted by Instagram user sad_status_songs_ on Jan 14, the Makara Sankranti Day, the post has so far earned a huge 444,328 likes. The textual layout on the video shows that the clip has been taken in Jaipur though in the comment section many users have said it to ge from other places of India.

We can see in the video that the monkey is trying to fly the kite. It is pulling the string like humans do when flying a kite. Of course, after much effort as the kite does not flies well, the monkey pulls it near and tosses it.

The now-viral video has garnered a lot of comments. A user wrote, “Ye sahi se ud nehi raha,” (This is not flying properly), while another user commented, “Ye India hai kuchh ho sakta hai yaha,” (This is India where everything is possible).

Another user wrote, “Abe uske kanne kharab the vo kanne sahikar rha tha.” (The measurement of the kite was wrong; it (the monkey) was making the measurement of the monkey right.

Another user wrote, “Are ye to meri best friend h yaha pr patang uda rhi h or mai ise kaha kaha nhi dhundh rhi” while yet another user said, “Are yaar haste haste pet Mein dard ho gaya.”

