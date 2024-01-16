Python attacked by mongoose, watch viral video

Python attacked by mongoose video has gone viral. The python made the mistake of trying to take out a mongoose, and a large pack of mongoose attack the snake in return to get their fellow brother out of the reptile’s grip.

User ‘Nature is Metal’ posted the video to Instagram yesterday and within these few hours only the video has managed to grab more than 91k views. The caption of the video reads: “This python made the mistake of trying to take out a mongoose within range of its hyper defensive family members….”

We can see in the video that a python has managed to grab a mongoose. As it is trying to constrict the mongoose, many other mongooses are biting across the body of the snake to make the victim mongoose free from the snake’s grip.

“Mongooses are known for their strong social bonds and cooperative behavior, which often includes defending family members. When faced with a threat, such as a snake or a predator, the group will band together and display a coordinated defense to protect their vulnerable members,” the caption also reads.

The video has also garnered a number of interesting comments.

A user compared the situation of the snake commenting as, “death by a million cuts.”

“Mongoose are cobra killers…. What was that python thinking,” commented another user.

“Those mongeese were not playin,” another user commented.

“United we stand, devided we fall”, another user wrote praising defensive efforts of the mongooses.

Watch the video here: