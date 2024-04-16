Man effortlessly catches cobra in jar, Watch nail-biting video

Videos of catching snakes in different ways are quite common in internet. Meanwhile, a nail-biting video of a man effortlessly catching a cobra in a plastic jar is going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by a page called Internet of Fame. In the video, the man is seen slowly, but steadily catching the venomous snake in a plastic jar. In the clip, the man also touched the snake a couple of times with his bare hands. After the snake enters into the jar, the man closed the cap, while the onlookers who witnessed the scenario were standing anxious in the video.

After being shared, the visual have garnered over 18 million views, while nearly 1.05 lakh X users have liked the clip.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “The snake the whole time wondering how to either escape or attack him.” Another person wrote, “I respect his bravery and technique. I would have folded in that situation.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Man catches COBRA snake in plastic jar, like a boss.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “That’s one brave man! Snake in a plastic jar = big surprise in a small package.” A fifth person wrote, “Bro must be drunk enough to perform such rituals.” Another X user said, “Now that’s what we call Olympic Gold Medalist performance.”