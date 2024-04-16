Bizarre translation of station’s name leaves internet divided, Indian Railways react

Google translation sometimes turns horrible. And this time, this happened with the Indian Railways. The Indian Railways has been getting slammed on social media after a picture of the board on Hatia-Ernakulam Express showed the name “Hatia” translated as “Kolapathakam” (murderer) in Malayalam went viral.

After the image went viral, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr DCM) of Ranchi Division told Business Today that the mistake occurred due to confusion with the Hindi word “Hatya”, which means “murder”. Furthermore, he also confirmed that the incorrect nameplate was rectified promptly after the mistake was highlighted.

The image has been shared on mini-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) and is getting attention of a lot of users. The post, shared by user @Cow_Momma, is accompanied with a caption that read, “Shhhh, nobody tell them.” After being shared, the post has garnered over 62 thousand views, while hundreds of X users have liked the post.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “!!! Why’ve they started translating station names? Only the script changes.” While another user commented, “Too much dependence on Google Translate.”

A third user wrote, “Must have google translated हत्या (Hatya).” Adding to this, another user said, “One who is having a Confirmed ticket to ‘Murder’ of ‘Sleeper’.”