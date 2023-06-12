Man designs double-decker plane seats, but people are concern about fart situations

You might be familiar with double-decker buses and double-decker trains, but have you heard of double-decker planes? Yes, you heard it right. A new photo of a double-decker has gone viral online and it has left netizens wondering if it will be comfortable throughout the journey.

The prototype of the new design for the economy plane seats was unveiled by Entrepreneur Alejandro Núñez Vicente at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, Germany. If the design is implemented we could end up with more leg room, but less open space.

According to the demonstration, seats would be placed in top and bottom rows instead of them all being on the same level, allowing one to stretch out your legs and recline without worrying about disturbing the passenger behind you.

However, the Chaise Longue dual-level airplane cabin will mean no overhead cabins, the storage will be placed between the rows instead.

Although Alexandro wants to make an economy class “better” for those who can’t afford to upgrade, some social media users have raised rather weird concerns over the positioning of the new design being not only uncomfortable but also discomforting during fart situations.