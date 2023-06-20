WATCH: Man climbing on train seat to reach toilet, video goes viral

In this interesting video shared on Twitter, a man is seen climbing on train seat and going all the way to the train toilet due to a complete lack of space inside the train.

The said viral video has been shared by a man identified as Abhijeet Dipke, while sharing the video on his twitter page, he has mentioned that his cousin shot the video. In the video it is his friend trying to make his way to the toilet.

The condition of the passenger trains in India is known to almost everyone. There is so much crowd in it that those who do not get a place, they travel under compulsion even by hanging on the gate.

On the other hand, those whose tickets are not confirmed, sit wherever they get a seat. In such a situation, many times the bogies are filled so much that there is no space even to keep the feet.

The train was so overcrowded as seen in the video, that the man could not find a way to go to the toilet, so the passenger fought hard to reach the toilet through the aerial route.

The man does not see any way in the video in which he can reach the toilet. Then he starts trying to reach the gate of the coach with the help of iron pipes fixed on the seats.

The tweet further reads that, it feels as if the man is playing some kind of an adventure sport inside the boggy of the train. Abhijeet Dipke goes a step further and satirically thanks the Railway Ministry.

WATCH: