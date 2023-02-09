Man boards plane with his three pet cats; Watch the cute video

Animals are extremely precious to their paw-rents! Their jobs are undoubtedly difficult, from acting adorable to helping their owners in relieving stress. Therefore, the furry members of the family need some pampering and attention. In light of it, a recent video of three cats has grabbed the attention of the netizens.

The video opens up with three cats named Sponge Cake, Mocha, and Donut flying with their pet parent. Among the three cats one can be seen resting on the luggage, another is lazing by the window and the third is being given its preferred snack.

From going on a coffee date to travelling worldwide, the cats do it all. This adorable clip was posted on the Instagram page spongecake_thescottishfold with the caption,” It’s actually the best! People often ask us how cat dad can travel alone with three cats. The truth is we travel as a family (cat dad, cat mom and three cats). We get three airplane tickets in total.”

Take a moment to look at this lovable video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sponge Cake + Mocha + Donut (@spongecake_thescottishfold)

Since being shared six days ago, the video has garnered more than 1.5 lakh views. It has left the netizens in splits. The comments section has been lauded with several comments as well.

One user wrote,” I think other passengers need to learn from them on how to behave while traveling… They should be made the mascots. Lots of love.” Another commented,” Safe travels! We look forward to seeing photos of your kitty adventures!!” A third comment reads,” To meet Sponge Cake, Donut and Mocha would be a dream come true!” A fourth wrote,” Aw, now I see the reason why you need 3 tickets. Family travel is the best.”

