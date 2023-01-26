Watch: Man went on a coffee date with his three pet cats; internet amazed

Animals are extremely helpful to their paw-rents! Their jobs are undoubtedly difficult, from acting adorable to assisting their owners in relieving stress. Therefore, the furry member of the family needs some pampering and attention. In light of it, a video of man who went on a coffee date in New York City with three of his favourite kitties has surfaced online.

The video opens up with three cute felines named Sponge Cake, Mocha, and Donut having a wonderful day in the New York City. In addition, the video further shows the cats were being awarded with rewards for sniffing croissants.

The clip of the adorable cats was shared on Instagram by a page named spongecake_thecottishfold with a caption,” Would you like to join us for coffee in NYC? Happy Caturday!”

Take a moment to look at this lovable video:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment sections with their reactions.

One user wrote, ”Save a spot for me.” Another commented, ”Yeah mine would immediately run away to explore the entirety of the city and probably get hit by a bus not 5 minutes later.” A third comment read, ”Awwww the babies never run away when you put them in the stroller?” A fourth wrote,” Oh no- we missed you by only 10 minutes! My son was laughing- of all the tourist sites, I want to see the cats!”