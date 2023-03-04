Little girl’s adorable reaction after seeing her parents wins heart; Watch

A little girl’s adorable reaction after seeing her parents from the stage, where she is going to perform along with others, has melted hearts of netizens. The video has earned a huge number of likes, shares and comments within a short while.

We can see in the video that a girl was on the stage ready for a performance along with other kids. Her eyes were shifting from person to person in the crowd, to get a glimpse of her parents ahead of her performance. And yes, she finally spotted them in the crowd cheering for her. The little girl’s adorable reaction was really sweet. She came up with a heartwarming smile as she first spotted her parents. Then, she bursts to tears out of emotion and after some time again becomes happy.

“Omg I’m proud I cried. Too bad I gotta do this all over again with my child. I can see the waterworks now!!”

“That’s the sweetest response, that will help her development forever. If we add the fact that she is a sweet, sweet girl. Just look at that face and the happiest smile you had ever seen.”

“OmG, she’s so adorable”

“I wish wish wish i came from a family that provoked that much love in me when i saw them. I certainly don’t.”

“The most precious response!! That’s me every time I see my out of state adult children”

“I’m the oldest child in my family and my parents almost never had time to visit this kind of occasions with me. But I never missed parties of my siblings (even took flights when I was away) and kids, until I was involved. Sisters grew up and still remember those times with great joy and gratitude. This moments matter”

