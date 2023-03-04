Spooky! Tractor starts on its own, breaks glass doors of a shop: Watch

In an eerie incident, a tractor starts on its own and breaks the glass doors of a shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.

Shared on Twitter by Sr. Photo-journalist of Dainik Jagran Tushar Rai, the now-viral clip shows a tractor standing outside a famous shoe store. A few seconds into the video and the vehicle can be seen starting without the driver and moving on its own. The tractor then enters inside the showroom, shattering the glass gate of the shop. Showroom employees were shocked to see this unbelievable incident.

Although the employees saved themselves from injuries by moving to a corner, the shop suffered massive damage. One person from the shop came forward and stopped the tractor.

Watch Video Here:

Reportedly, the tractor’s owner Kishan Kumar parked his vehicle in front of the shoe store and went to attend a meeting at the Bijnor Police Station held by the peace committee regarding the preparation for the forthcoming Holi festival. Surprisingly, it was after an hour that the parked tractor started moving on its own mysteriously.

On one hand, where the shop owner suffered a massive loss, on the other hand, people in the city are talking about this bizarre incident after the video surfaced online.

Meanwhile, the shoe showroom manager has filed a complaint against the tractor owner at the police station to compensate for the loss caused to the showroom.