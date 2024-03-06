Kerala School introduces India’s first AI teacher “Iris”

A school on Kerala’s capital city of Thiruvananthapuram has created history after introducing India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) teacher “Iris”.

Iris is the first humanoid robot teacher in Kerala and possibly in the nation and has been developed in collaboration with Makerlabs Edutech.

This innovation has come from the KTCT Higher Secondary School. Meanwhile, Iris is part of the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) project, a 2021 NITI Aayog initiative designed to boost extracurricular activities in schools.

Following its introduction, a video has been shared by Makerlabs on Instagram showcasing the capabilities of this multilingual AI teacher. Iris can answer complex questions across various subjects, providing personalised voice assistance and facilitating interactive learning experiences.

The post has been accompanied with a caption that read, “At the forefront of innovation, Makerlabs Edutech is proud to unveil our latest creation, IRIS – the AI Teacher Robot, poised to redefine the learning landscape as we know it. IRIS embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, inspiring confidence in more groundbreaking innovations to come.”

“With IRIS, we’ve set out to revolutionize education by harnessing the power of AI to create a truly personalized learning experience. By adapting to each student’s needs and preferences, IRIS empowers educators to deliver engaging and effective lessons like never before,” the caption further read.

This development has marked a significant shift in Kerala’s education landscape. Reportedly, the AI teacher, Iris, has the potential to personalise learning, cater to different learning styles, and make education more engaging for students.