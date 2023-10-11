Indian Halloween spooky photos created using AI loved by netizens, Check pics

A group of Indian Halloween spooky photos, which have been created, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, are making the rounds on social media these days. Created and shared by Prateek Arora the said photos have been appreciated by netizens.

The set of spooky photos have been shared on Instagram by Prateek Arora who wrote in the caption, “Since it’s Halloween month, here’s some of my Indian horror art from the past year #ai.” The pics have been created in an Indian rural backdrop. So, it will not be wrong to say that the pics are Indian style Halloween pics.

The photos have been shared on the occasion of Halloween. Halloween is observed in the western countries more popularly while the festival has also been observed in India by some people. With advent of October Halloween related pics, videos and materials surface online as people wanted to celebrate. This includes spooky, frightening things.

Prateek Arora shared the photos two days before and netizens widely liked it. X users ventured to the comment box and filled with comments appreciating the work.

Here are a few comments:

“I cannot wait for you to make a film”

“There are a few works which made me fall in love with your art”

“The old man in a sari lmaoo”

“Folk horror Halloween”