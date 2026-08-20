Cobra in shoe: Baby cobra ‘trying a new footwear’

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A baby cobra was spotted in a shoe in a recent video. The scary video was shared on X platform (formerly Twitter) by IFS officer Susanta Nanda and so far it has earned more than 62k views.

Nanda, who is well known for his interesting wildlife videos has captioned the video, “Cobra trying a new footwear. Jokes apart, as the monsoon is coming to a close, please be extra careful.”

We can see in the video that a baby cobra is emerging out of a shoe with its hood full open. Besides a huge number of views, the video has so far also earned a number of comments.

“one of my worst nightmares m, I wore shoes with frogs inside and threw my shoe like a snake inside it,” commented a user.

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“Scary as in our country, most places people insist on removing the footwear! No where in the world, you find this custom in offices, clinics etc!!,” another user wrote in the comment box.

“We were always taught to turn out boots upside down before wearing them for good reason, from scorpions to snakes…u never know,” yet another user commented.

“Is this baby is as venomous as big 1,” asked a user.