In a matter for pride for the country, a young girl has landed a job with multinational tech giant Microsoft for a whopping annual salary of Rs 2 crore. The girl identified as Deepthi Narkuti from Hyderabad was one among the 300 candidates who were offered a job by Microsoft.

She has received the highest package among those selected. Deepthi Narkuti has been selected as a Software Development Engineer, Grade-2 Group.

According to a report by The Hans India, Deepthi holds an MS in Computers from the University of Florida and will be working at the company’s headquarters in Seattle, USA. Interestingly, Deepthi had also received offers from Amazon and Goldman Sachs.

Deepthi’s achievement came to the fore after she was congratulated by Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Anjani Kumar congratulated her.

While the world is fighting Corona, Deepti daughter of our officer Dr. Venkanna got a job offer of Rs 2 crore in the USA. A matter of pride and encouragement for all of us. pic.twitter.com/cBScvaJTRz — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) May 19, 2021

Deepthi, who began her work at Microsoft on May 17, has previously worked with JP Morgan as a software engineer. She joined the American investment bank after completing her Bachelors in Technology. She obtained her graduate degree from the Osmania College of Engineering in Hyderabad. Her father is a forensic expert in the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate.

Following a three-year stint in JP Morgan, Deepthi resigned from her job to pursue higher studies. The University of Florida also offered a scholarship to pursue her Masters.

On her LinkedIn profile, Deepthi has shared her love for working on real-time projects. “I strongly believe that technology can greatly help in solving day-to-day problems, thereby creating a significant impact in transforming the lives of the people,” she wrote.

Explaining her skills, she added, “I have hands-on experience with Agile Scrum Methodology, Full Stack Applications, System Design, RDBMS, NoSQL, Object-oriented programming and Automation tools such as Jenkins, Git, Cucumber, Selenium, JIRA, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure Cloud.”

During her free time, Deepthi likes to work on “personal projects providing creative solutions to day-to-day problems”, she said on her profile.

