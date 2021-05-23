Picture of woman cooking for family while on oxygen support proves mother is never off duty

There is no denying that the second wave of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in India. Hundreds of people have lost their near and dear ones due to the pandemic.

While the government has miserably failed to contain the spread of the virus, common people are coming out of their comfort zone and doing their bit. The COVID-19 has shown the power of humanity.

Strangers are coming forward to help COVID-19 patients. Meanwhile, a striking photograph of a woman cooking for her family while on oxygen support has been going viral on social media. Though, the picture proves that mother is never off duty, it has triggered a heated debate online.

The image, which has been circulated widely across platforms, is of a woman cooking in the kitchen while breathing with the help of an oxygen concentrator placed nearby.

Sharing the photo, the user captioned, “Unconditional love = mother. She is never off duty.”

The picture has triggered debate online. While many social media users praised the woman for her dedication and love for her family, many said it was so evil to make the woman work in such condition.

The post has triggered a conversation on women, mothers, and their “duties”.

Even as the origins of the photograph remain unclear, many on social media were concerned whether the image was real as going near a gas stove with oxygen is hazardous.

Some commented that even if the photograph was staged, the toxic mentality behind the image of glorifying motherhood was sickening.

Have a look at some comments on Twitter:

How many homes in India have mothers not getting sick leave? Not sure if this lady is actually cooking with an oxygen cylinder near the gas stove (!) but even if it is fictional Can this unconditional love trope that forces women to not take rest stop already? pic.twitter.com/jZLMVvKdV9 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) May 21, 2021

It’s high time people stopped romanticising their mothers and their efforts, let them rest and heal properly — pancake🧈 (@maavurundai) May 22, 2021

Glorifying women’s misery ,sacrifice and pain is a norm in our country… “She is never off duty ” has been said proudly often in our society… The reality is you never gave a chance to her being off duty 🥺 — ऋचा प्रधान (@pradhan_rich) May 21, 2021

Even if its staged.. The idea behind this image can’t be appreciated. That ‘Mother is Never Off Duty’ tag line irritates me a lot. — padhu (@padhunabhan) May 21, 2021